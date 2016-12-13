After free throw shooting nearly did in the Tigers, Elijah Cooley sank two shots from the charity stripe with just 7.7 seconds left in Friday night’s game at Unionville to give Scotland County a 71-69 win over Putnam County.

With a six point lead with just over two minutes to play, Scotland County missed the front end of a pair of one-and-one free throw opportunities and was just three of 10 on free throws in the fourth period until Cooley capped off a big night with the two clutch free throws.

Scotland County built an early lead behind the play of Aaron Buford and Will Fromm, who each had a pair of field goals as SCR-I led 14-9. But the Midgets closed the first period on a 6-0 run to pull ahead 15-14.

Cooley and Grant Campbell opened the second period, combining to score nine points to pull SCR-I ahead 25-21.

Putnam County responded with a 7-0 run before Fromm scored on the fast break. Lane Pence’s three-point play sparked SCR-I before a fast break bucket by Buford knotted the score at 36-36.

Trailing by four to start the third period, the Tigers opened up the transition game. Buford continued to dissect the Midgets defense off the dribble, scoring on a pair of drives before finding Campbell and Cooley for easy scores in the transition forcing a Putnam County timeout with 4:07 left in the period and SCR-I back on top 46-42.

The lead continued to grow with baskets by Buford and Pence. Brett Monroe canned a three-pointer before Pence turned a steal into a fast break score to put SCR-I up 55-45.

SCR-I was on the cusp of blowing the game open early in the fourth period. Buford had a pair of field goals before Cooley sank a three-pointer to push the lead to 63-52 and force another Putnam County timeout.

The Midgets used SCR-I free throw issues to whittle away at the lead in the final four minutes. The Midgets tied the score at 67-67 with less than a minute to play.

Fromm pulled SCR-I ahead with a driving score with just 31 seconds left to play. But after a Midgets field goal knotted the score once again, Cooley drove to the basket against a pair of defenders and drew the foul with just 7.7 seconds left to play. The senior sank both shots to seal the 71-69 win.

Buford led the way for Scotland County with 22 points. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out eight assists. Cooley finished with 16 points and Pence added 12 points as Scotland County improved to 6-1 on the season.