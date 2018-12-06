Fans at Wednesday night’s Milan versus Scotland County girls basketball game may have felt like they were watching a tennis match instead, as the breakneck pace of the game at times had them whipping their heads back and forth from one end of the court to the other.

Milan held final serve, as the Wildcats sank a pair of free throws in the final seconds to post a 54-52 victory in the second round of the Tri Rivers Conference Classic in Queen City on November 26th.

An evening after hitting on all cylinders in an impressive victory over Knox County, SCR-I misfired early and often, falling behind Milan 10-2 in a sloppy first quarter.

The Lady Tigers battled back to tie the game at 18-18 at the half, forcing 32 first half turnovers by Milan.

That trend continued in the second half, as both squads continued to battle the turnover bug. The two squads combined for a whopping 75 turnovers, including 43 by the Wildcats.

Unfortunately a frigid shooting night for SCR-I prevented the Lady Tigers from taking advantage of all of the extra opportunities. A three-pointer by Freshman Hannah Feeney was the lone field goal recorded on the night by SCR-I outside of the paint. Overall, SCR-I shot just 27%, making 19 of 68 shots, including 1 of 14 from behind the arc.

Kaylyn Anders kept SCR-I in the game from the free throw line, sinking nine of 13 from the charity stripe.

Milan built a 37-34 lead to close the fourth quarter before SCR-I battled back to knot the score at 52-52 on a runner by Micah Cooley with under 30 seconds to play. Milan caught a break as a foul was whistled on the Wildcats’ final possession, resulting in a pair of free throws that proved the difference in the 54-52 victory.

Scotland County fell to 1-2 on the year with the defeat.

Anders led Scotland County in scoring with 19 points. She also grabbed 14 rebounds. Khloe Hamlin had eight points and also grabbed six rebounds and had six steals. and Katie Feeney added eight points.