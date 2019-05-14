Larry Joe Arnold, 72, of Memphis, Missouri, died Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, at Scotland County Memorial Hospital following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Larry was the son of George Wilbur “Bill” and Matalee M. (Brookhart) Arnold. He was born at home in Arbela, MO.

Larry’s greatest joys were annual vacations, mostly out west, and camping. Larry loved Colorado and going to the mountains. His children fondly remember the many adventures to the mountains, stopping at various spots along the way to catch photo opportunities standing in front of monuments, statues, and unique and beautiful landscape.

Larry loved the hunt of looking for a new camper or motor home (he had many over the years). After his latest purchase, he would spend hours cleaning and fixing it up to his liking. Along with campers, he also liked buying and trading trucks and spent many hours traveling the tri-state area looking for a new project.

Next to camping, campers, and trucks, Larry’s next joy came in spring when it was time to put in his garden. His garden was the envy of many neighbors and community members. Larry would start early, tilling the garden as soon as weather permitted. It wasn’t uncommon for him to plant and then mother nature would bring in a cold spell, and he would plant again. Larry was very generous with his garden’s produce. He would get on his golf cart and deliver produce or leave baggies of vegetables on a porch or hanging on the door knobs of neighbors and friends.

Finally, Larry took great pride in caring for his yard. He truly loved mowing and took care of not only his yard, but would load his lawnmower and weed eater on a trailer and mow the yards of family and friends, not for money, but as a way of showing you he cared. This is what Larry did, this is how he said I Love You.

Larry was a hard-working man and spent many years working as a meat cutter in various grocery stores. His final years of employment were spent at Adair Foods in Kirksville, MO.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, “Bill” and Matalee Arnold, two sisters, Elinor and Patricia Grace, and two brothers, Dale and Dean Arnold.

Larry is survived by his children: Gary Joe (Sheila) Arnold, Berthoud, CO; Andrea Brassfield-Knupp (Destry), Memphis, Adam Arnold (Karen Dhillon), Sydney, Australia, Cody Arnold (Julie), Ashland, MO; the mother of his children, Terry Arnold, Memphis, MO; a sister, Janet (John) Shriver, Fort Madison, IA; his twin brother and best friend, Gary (Pat) Arnold, Arbela, MO; Grandchildren, Sara Arnold, Berthoud, CO; Logan (Jessica) Brassfield, Altoona, IA; LaKrista King (Cortez), San Diego, CA; Courtney Brassfield, Des Moines, IA; Madison Brassfield, Quincy, IL; Lorelai Durnil, Berthoud, CO; Luke and Ella Arnold, Ashland, MO; special friend, Zelda Gilbert of Edina, MO; a great friend, Stanley Ambrosia; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Etna Cemetery Association or the Scotland County Cancer Fund in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, MO 63555.

Funeral services were held Monday morning, May 13, 2019, at the 10:00 A.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Leon Buford officiating. Interment followed in the Etna Cemetery southeast of Arbela, MO. Pallbearers were Gary Joe Arnold, Cody Arnold, Adam Arnold, Destry Knupp, Logan Brassfield, and John Shriver. Honorary pallbearers were Gary James Arnold, Stanley Ambrosia, and Luke Arnold.

