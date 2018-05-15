Larry Francis Fulk, 78, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born July 29, 1939, in Scotland County, Missouri, to Wilbur Dale and Ica Mae (Dunlop) Fulk.

Larry grew up in Scotland County and attended Plum College School for his elementary years and then graduated from Granger High School in Granger, Missouri.

He was a member of the Arbela Methodist Church.

Larry was employed by the county, working with the road crew for many years and also did some farming. Following his retirement, he spent many hours salvaging scrap iron and picking up pop cans for recycling. He had a special interest in tractor pulling and had gone with Delmar Kice, a friend and neighbor, every year to the Missouri State fair and served as his flagman. He also assisted as the flagman for numerous local tractor pulling events for many years.

Left to share his memory are his children, Joni Robinson and her husband, Kelly of Arbela, Missouri, Gary Fulk of Arbela, Missouri, Larry Duane Fulk and special friend, Allyson, of Columbia, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Caelin Robinson, Carman Robinson and Jeremy Duane Hinds and his wife, LaDica; two great-grandchildren, Jentzen Hinds and Landrick Hinds. Also surviving are two sisters, Pat Gibson, and Edna Predmore and her husband, Richard; a brother, Jerry Fulk and special friend Sheila; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale Fulk; and a brother-in-law, Carl Gibson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home with David Barton officiating. Music will be provided by Joe and Lori Fulk.

Burial will follow in the Memphis Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Mike Farris, Chad Davis, David Wiggins, Dusty Monroe, Scott Kice and Rick Jack. Honorary bearers will be John Steele, Doc Wiggins, Larry Bloomfield, John Wheeler, Wayne Durham and Bill Dalton.

A visitation, with the family present to greet relatives and friends, was held at the funeral home Tuesday evening with the family present to greet relatives and friends. To honor Larry’s memory, a contribution may be made to the donor’s choice and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences for the Fulk family may be made at memphisfuneralhome-mo.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Memphis Funeral Home.