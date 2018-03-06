Helena Wyaconda Branch is excited to announce the recipient of the Helena Homegrown Scholarship. Lane Pence of Scotland County R-I High School in Memphis is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship dedicated by Scott Aylward. Pence will be attending Kirkwood Community College where he will be pursuing a degree in agriculture production.

“Helena is committed to supporting the next generation of agriculture through the Helena Homegrown Scholarship,” said Randy Parman, vice president of the Northern Business Unit of Helena Chemical Company. “We want to help our local customers and communities grow more than crops. Whether through the Homegrown Scholarship or our industry-leading intern program, Helena is committed to growing the future generation of ag leaders and professionals.”

“We would like to thank Scott Aylward for his commitment to Helena and their support in growing the next generation of ag professionals in our community,” said Matt Scuffham, Seed Manager for the company’s northern business unit. “Congratulations to Lane Pence and best of luck in your future endeavors.”