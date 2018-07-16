A Lancaster man was killed and his wife seriously injured in a one vehicle crash July 5th at 10:43 a.m. in Macon County.

According to the Missouri state Highway Patrol, Danny L. Welte, 73, died when he was ejected from the vehicle he was a passenger in, during a crash that occurred on Highway 63, two miles south of Atlanta.

Donna M. Welte was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Durango when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected and then travelled back across the roadway and ran off the right side where it overturned.

Danny Welte was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedic Patrick Stufflebean.

Donna Welte suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Air Evac helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Macon County Ambulance, Macon County Fire and Rescue and Atlanta Rural Fire Department and Macon County Sheriff’s Office.