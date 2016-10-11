Saturday’s district semifinals proved worth the wait for the Scotland County softball team, which upset top ranked Canton 2-1 to move on to the championship game. After being rained out on Thursday and Friday, SCR-I finally traveled back to Canton Saturday morning for the noon contest that provided plenty of highlights despite the low score.

Junior hurler Ashleigh Creek tossed a five hitter and was backed up with some excellent defensive work highlighted by shortstop Abi Feeney.

That wasn’t the case to start the game, as the senior made a high throw on the first play to open the door for Canton that used a single and a passed ball to put two runners in scoring position, But Creek delivered a huge strike out before Chelsea Wood gobbled up a slow roller to third to throw out the runner and end the threat.

Feeney got the job done with the bat early on. She led off the game with a base hit, but was stranded. That wasn’t the case in the third. She singled with one out and used her speed to go from first to third on a sacrifice bunt by Wood. Stevi See then delivered a clutch two-out RBI single to left field to put SCR-I on top 1-0.

SCR-I missed a big opportunity in the fourth inning when a deep fly ball by Kaylyn Anders was misplayed and left the sophomore standing at third base with no outs. But that’s where she stayed as SCR-I was unable to push the run across.

Feeney started the fifth inning with her third hit of the contest, putting the leadoff hitter on base for four of the first five innings for SCR-I. But Olivia Jarvis again pitched out of the jam.

SCR-I continued to flash the leather behind Creek. Feeney made a diving grab to snare a liner before Katie Feeney ranged deep behind first base to track down a fly ball to end the fifth.

Maddie Brassfield walked to start the sixth. A base hit by Anders put runners at second and third with no outs. Canton looked poised to again escape the threat as Brassfield was cut down at the plate on an attempted squeeze bunt. But Jarvis uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Anders to score to extend the lead to 2-0.

That insurance run roved big. Canton rallied in the bottom of the seventh, using a single and SCR-I error and a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 2-1. Katie Feeney nearly ended the contest with a diving double-play effort. The freshman snagged a hard ground ball and tagged the runner. But her throw from her knees pulled Brassfield off first base. That only extended the contest for one more batter as Abi Feeney fielded a grounder and fired to first base for the out to seal the 2-1 win.

Abi Feeney went 3-2 with a run scored. See was 2-4 with an RBI and Anders went 1-3 with a run scored.

Creek allowed five hits and one walk in seven innings of work. She struck out three.