Strength of schedule has been a flaw highlighted by many pollsters who failed to rank a 28-2 Scotland County program in the state rankings until after SCR-I had concluded the 2015-16 season as one of the final eight teams standing in the state playoffs.

Well the Lady Tigers checked that one off the to-do list right out of the gates, as SCR-I opened the 2016-17 on Tuesday night in Memphis against a very talented Clark County squad.

The Lady Indians didn’t disappoint, putting SCR-I to the task, holding leads to start the second and fourth periods before the Lady Tigers finally pulled away late for a 65-52 victory.

Scotland County opened the game fast, too fast, committing some uncharacteristic turnovers that helped Clark County take a 9-3 lead.

Maddie Brassfield kept SCR-I close, making a steal on defense and going coast to coast for the tough transition basket. She then knocked down a clutch three-pointer.

But she and Calesse Bair both picked up two early fouls forcing Coach Cory Shultz to go to the bench early.

SCR-I trailed 17-9 before a three-point play by Chelsea Wood. But the Lady Tigers center was forced to the bench when she too got into foul trouble, allowing Clark County to cling to a 17-14 lead to end the first period.

Abi Feeney sank a pair of free throws before Wood scored on an offensive rebound to give SCR-I an 18-17 lead to start the second period.

Feeney sank a three-pointer from the corner before Bair made a steal and dissected the defense with a killer cross-over to convert the transition basket. After Feeney scored on a drive to the hoop, Bair again came up with a steal and put the defender to sleep with a hesitation move before turning on the jets to get to the rim uncontested for two more points to give SCR-I a 29-23 lead.

But the Lady Indians answered with a 9-0 run before Brassfield again hit a big three pointer to tie the score. Wood scored on a drive to the hoop just beating the buzzer to put SCR-I on top 34-32 at the intermission.

SCR-I extended the lead to as much as five points after a fast break score by Bair and a pair of free throws by Feeney that made the score 39-34 with 6:29 left in the period.

But SCR-I went scoreless the next six minutes, allowing Clark to pull ahead 43-39 before Bair sank a three pointer with 1:12 left in the period.

The senior sharpshooter kept her team in the game after a slow start to the fourth period. Clark looked poised to pull away but Bair sank a pair of three pointers.

Feeney then took over. She scored on a drive to the hoop and added a pair of free throws before finding Wood open in the paint on a nice pass to put SCR-I ahead 54-51 with 4:35 left to play.

The senior point guard then turned on the jets to out race Clark County for an errant pass into the back court, outrunning everyone to gobble up the loose ball and turn it into two more points and force a Clark County timeout with SCR-I on top 56-51 with 3:14 left to play.

The Lady Indians went back to a full court press and this time the Lady Tigers were ready for it. Feeney dribbled through the defense and found Wood open underneath for a score. Then Bair did the same, again using her hesitation dribble to get the advantage on the Clark County defender, turning in a three-point play that pushed the lead to double digits.

Feeney again broke the press to find Wood for a transition score before closing out the contest with a pair of free throws to make the final score 65-52.

Feeney led Scotland County in scoring with 20 points, making 11of 12 free throws on the night, while also dishing out six assists. Bair finished with 18 points, including a big nine-point fourth quarter. She made three of four three-pointers, as the Lady Tigers shot 60% from behind the arc for the game. Wood finished with 18 points and six rebounds.