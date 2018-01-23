After struggling to score for extended stretches in its semifinals loss, Scotland County looked like an entirely different team in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s third place game, blowing the contest open with an 18-5 run to start the final period en route to a 57-41 victory.

In a matter of just over four minutes, SCR-I poured in 18 points to start the final frame and build a 20-margin.

That was substantially more breathing room than the Lady Tigers had been able to generate in the first three-periods of a back-and-forth contest.

Katie Feeney opened the game with a three-pointer before Khloe Hamlin made a steal on defense and scored on the fast break to jump SCR-I out to a quick 5-0 lead. The scoring slowed a bit as SCR-I led just 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.

SCR-I struggled to sink shots to start the second period. Free throws by Madie Bondurant and Feeney were the lone scoring as Marceline rallied for an 18-15 lead.

Julie Long sank a three-pointer to stop the run and Feeney scored on three straight possessions, dissecting the Marceline defense off the dribble before Hamlin scored on an offensive rebound to put SCR-I ahead 26-23 at the half.

SCR-I maintained the lead in the third period thanks to some nifty passing. Kylee Stott found Micah Cooley in the paint for an easy score and then Feeney hit Kilee Bradley-Robinson and Hamlin in the paint with a pair of assists. Bondurant punctuated the period with a three-pointer that made the score 37-30.

Buckets by Ashleigh Creek and Kaylyn Anders to start the fourth quarter pushed the lead to double digits. Bondurant then found Anders with a nice pass in transition for a score. Bondurant again connected from behind the arc to make it a 9-0 run and force a Marceline timeout with 6:23 left to play and SCR-I on top 46-30.

SCR-I kept the scoring pressure on as Anders and Hamlin scored on the fast break. Bondurant splashed home another three-pointer and Feeney went coast to coast with a rebound for a fast break score that pushed the margin to 55-35 with 3:35 left to play and allowed SCR-I to cruise to the win.

Feeney led a balanced scoring attack for Scotland County with 16 points. Bondurant finished with 12 while Anders had 10 and Hamlin added eight. Scotland County improved to 9-8 with the win.