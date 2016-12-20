The annual “Pink Out” theme reminds fans that the search is ongoing for a cure for cancer. But on Tuesday night in Memphis, the SCR-I faithful may have been more focused on a cure for their state-ranked Lady Tigers’ scoring woes, as for the second straight game, Scotland County struggled through a difficult shooting performance to squeak out a 44-38 win over Schuyler County.

SCR-I managed just two field goals in the opening eight minutes of the game allowing Schuyler County to jump out to a 10-5 lead. The Lady Tigers didn’t get on the board until the 5:47 mark when Chelsea Wood scored on an offensive rebound. The only other tally was a three-pointer by Calesse Bair, which actually knotted the score at 5-5, before SCR-I went scoreless the last three minutes of the period.

That scoreless stretch eclipsed more than six minutes before Chelsea Wood sank two free throws with exactly five minutes to play in the second period. That cut the Schuyler lead to 12-7 and more importantly, finally allowed the SCR-I student section to get into the game, bringing to an end their Silent Night celebration that ended on point number seven.

The Lady Tigers definitely fed off the suddenly raucous crowd, forcing a Schuyler County turnover that turned into a basket by Abi Feeney. Maddie Brassfield then tied the game at 12-12 with a three-pointer off a nice pass from Wood.

Calesse Bair forced a steal on defense and scored in the transition to force a Schuyler County timeout with 2:59 left in the first half.

SCR-I was able to take a two-point lead into the locker room when Ashleigh Creek scored in the paint on the nice pass from Feeney to make the score 18-16.

The lead went back and forth in the third period. Wood was the beneficiary of a halftime adjustment, as she scored the first two field goals of the second half on drives from the free throw line. With the perimeter game still faltering, SCR-I got all 12 of its third period points in the paint. Bair scored on a fast break before Feeney banked in a scoop shot of a penetration move. Wood then dropped in two more points with a nice post move before Sadie Davis hit Creek with a nice pass for a bucket in the paint that tied the score at 30-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

The SCR-I offense went cold to open the final period. Fortunately the defense kept the Lady Rams in check as well before Bair hit a big three-pointer to tie the game at 35-35 with 3:07 left to play.

Wood put SCR-I on top with a basket in the paint before two free throws by Bair made the score 39-36 with one minute remaining. Abi Feeney sank two free throws with 35.7 seconds left to play to extend the lead to 41-36. Creek added a free throw before Feeney sealed the deal with two more shots from the charity stripe to make the final score 44-38.

Wood led Scotland County (8-0) with 14 points. Bair finished with 12 while Feeney had eight and Creek added seven points.