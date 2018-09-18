Tuesday was a night to forget for the Scotland County softball team as nothing much went right for the Lady Tigers in Edina.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. SCR-I starter Kylee Stott had trouble finding the strike zone, loading the bases on walks. SCR-I looked like it might get out of the inning, but a key two-out error allowed the home team to take a 2-0 lead.

SCR-I trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the top of the second. Khloe Hamlin singled and scored when Stott reached on an error.

That was as close as SCR-I would get. Knox County plated five runs in the bottom of the frame courtesy of a base on balls, three hits and four more SCR-I fielding miscues.

The Lady Tigers never mounted another challenge, as Knox County tacked on three more runs in the third and two in the fourth to win 12-1 in five innings.

Stott took the loss, despite not allowing a hit in her one plus inning of work. The sophomore was tagged for three runs, one earned, one five walks and one strike out. Kaitlyn McMinn pitched three innings in relief, and was charged with nine runs, three earned, on seven hits and a walk while striking out one.

Hamlin collected two of the three hits for SCR-I. She was 2-2 with a run scored while Abby Blessing went 1-2.

Scotland County fell to 0-3 with the loss and 0-1 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.