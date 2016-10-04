For a late season game with zero implications as far as conference standings or playoff seeding, Tuesday night’s victory at Canton could prove invaluable for the Lady Tigers’ confidence after they upset the top ranked team in next week’s Class 1 District 11 Tournament.

SCR-I handed Canton just its second loss of the season, putting a damper on the school’s senior night festivities by scoring six runs in the top of the fourth inning before fending off a frenzied seventh inning Canton rally.

The home team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, smacking out a pair of doubles, and four hits in all to put SCR-I on its heels early. But Canton was unable to deliver the knockout punch as SCR-I’s defense gunned down a pair of Canton runner’s on the bases to limit the damage.

After putting the leadoff runner on in the first two frames and having Stevi See stranded at second following a third inning double, SCR-I finally got to Canton starter Olivia Jarvis in the fourth.

Maddie Brassfield reached on an error to start the rally. Kaylyn Anders and Julie Long loaded the bases with singles before Katie Feeney delivered a two-run base hit to tie the game. Abi Feeney walked to load the bases before Jarvis hit Chelsea Wood with a pitch to force in the go-ahead run. See added an RBI single before Ashleigh Creek made the score 6-2 with a two-run single.

Creek worked out around a pair of two-out hits in the third inning before again being tested in the sixth. A hit and an SCR-I error gave Canton runners at first and second with no outs. But Creek calmly struck out the side to end the threat.

Things got a bit dicey in the seventh as Canton put together three straight hits with one out to trim the deficit to 6-3. An SCR-I error kept the rally alive as two more runs crossed the plate before Wood made a good defensive play on a grounder down the line to record the final out and secure the 6-5 SCR-I win.

See, Anders and Abi Feeney each contributed two hits in the win. Katie Feeney and Creek each had a pair of RBIs.

Creek notched the victory in the pitching circle, surrendering five runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Scotland County improved to 10-8 on the regular season.