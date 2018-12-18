Kilee Bradley-Robinson drives to the basket with a Schuyler County defender saddled to her back.

Schuyler County simply had no answer for the relentless Scotland County pressure on Tuesday night in Memphis. In the annual “Pink Out” game to honor the fight against cancer, Scotland County did its best to bring an end to scoring, holding Schuyler County to just 20 points on the evening to cruise to the easy victory.

SCR-I set the tone early with its full court press that setup scoring opportunities for Hannah Feeney and Madie Bondurant. The guard tandem combined for 14 points in the opening frame as SCR-I ran out to a 17-7 advantage.

The defense clamped down even further in the second quarter,holding Schuyler County to a lone field goal. Baskets by Micah Cooley and Kaylyn Anders helped extend the lead to 27-10 at the half.

Anders opened the third period with back-to-back scores before Katie Feeney sank a three-pointer. Kylee Stott scored off a steal and then added a three-point play as the Lady Tigers kept their foot on the gas to extend the lead to 40-16 to end the third quarter.

The Lady Tigers spread the wealth in the fourth period with a running clock. Morgan Blessing, Aayla Humphrey and Emiley Dial all got into the scorebook as nine different Lady Tigers scored in the 48-20 victory.

Scotland County improved to 4-3 on the season with the victory. Anders and Feeney each finished with nine points to pace the Lady Tigers offense. Bondurant had eight and Stott finished with seven.