Kina Billings goes down to get the low pitch. The freshman drove in four runs in the win over North Shelby including two on a triple.

Scotland County sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning to help jump on top of North Shelby 7-0. The big lead helped SCR-I cruise to a 16-2 victory in Shelbyville on October 9th.

Senior Katie Feeney continued to swing a hot bat. The SCR-I catcher had a pair of hits in the opening frame and went 4-4 on the night, Feeney has recorded eight hits her last nine at bats to raise her batting average to .440 on the year.

Abby Curry drove in a pair of runs in the first inning explosion with a base hit and Kina Billings added a two-run triple.

North Shelby actually trimmed the deficit to 7-2 after three innings, but Scotland County found the offense in the final two frames.

The Lady Tigers plated three in the fourth inning. After hits by Kylee Stott and Curry, Baileigh Phillips delivered a two-run single. She scored on a base hit by Billings to push the lead to 10-2.

Katie Feeney opened the fifth with a base hit. She stole second and after a walk to Hannah Feeney, Stott drove the sisters in with a two-RBI base knock. Curry, Hanna Anders and Kaitlyn McMinn added RBI singles to make the final score 16-2.

McMinn notched the pitching victory, tossing five innings of two-run ball. She held the Raiders to just three hits and a walk while striking out five.

SCR-I pounded out 14 hits led by Feeney. Phillips was 3-4 with three RBIs while Stott and Curry each went 3-4 with two RBIs. Billings went 2-4 with four RBIs.

Scotland County evened its record on the year at 10-10.