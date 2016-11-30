The Scotland County Lady Tigers were ranked #7 in the 2016-17 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll recently released.

Skyline, which returns the bulk of its lineup from last year’s third place team in state, earned the #1 ranking in girls Class 2.

Hartville slotted in at #2 followed by SCR-I’s new Class 2 District 6 foes, Clopton, ranked at #3.

Plato comes in at #4 with New Franklin, the team SCR-I lost to last season in the state quarterfinals, earning the #5 ranking.

Norwood is ranked just ahead of SCR-I at #6 with Van Buren, Purdy and Tipton rounding out the MBCA Class 2 Missouri Top 10.

Despite going 28-2 last year, Scotland County failed to earn a state ranking until the post season poll, that had the Lady Tigers ranked 9th.

District also features two top 10 teams on the boys side as well.

After knocking off SCR-I in the district championship and advancing to the Elite Eight a season ago, Knox County is ranked #7 in the boys pre-season poll. Clopton is ranked #9.

Hartville is the top ranked boys team in the state in Class 2, followed by Mansfield, Stanberry, Crane, Vienna and Thayer. Ellington is ranked #8 and Purdy comes in at #10.