Scotland County took advantage of double-digit free passes on Tuesday night in Paris to pound the home team 16-0 in five innings of play in Lewis & Clark Conference softball action.

The Lady Tigers needed just six hits to post double digit runs in large part due to 16 base on balls to go along with a pair of hit batters.

Ashleigh Creek was a study in contrast. The SCR-I hulrer was perfect through four innings of work before finally allowing a base hit in the fifth for Paris’s lone runner of the night. Creek notched the shutout, going five scoreless innings with just the one hit and no walks while striking out seven to pick up the win.

SCR-I took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Abi Feeney and Chelsea Wood walked and came in to score when Creek and Maddie Brassfield reached on Paris errors.

The Lady Tigers tacked on two more runs in the second. Abby Blessing walked and Katie Feeney singled before a base on balls to Julie Long loaded the bases with no outs. An RBI ground out by Abi Feeney plated the first run with Katie Feeney coming in to score when Stevi See reached on an error to make the score 4-0.

SCR-I tacked on five runs in the third inning after sending 11 batters to the plate. Long and Wood had RBI singles during the rally.

SCR-I batted around again in the fourth inning with Wood and Creek providing RBIs to stretch the lead to 12-0.

The Lady Tigers put the game away in the fifth inning with a two-run triple by See and a two-run double by Creek to make the final margin 16-0.

Wood went 2-3 with a pair of walks, two RBI and two runs scored. Creek was 1-3 with four RBIs.

SCR-I improved to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in the league play.