Kaitlyn McMinn takes a hack at the pitch during Tuesday’s offensive explosion versus Paris. Scotland County pounded the Coyotes 14-1.

Scotland County jumped out to a huge lead Tuesday night versus Paris before letting up off the gas pedal a bit. Still, the giant first inning proved more than enough to let the Lady Tigers cruise to a 14-1 victory in five innings.

SCR-I took advantage of three Paris errors that opened the door for a seven-run first inning. Katie Feeney led off with a walk followed by a bunt single by Hannah Feeney. Abby Curry delivered an RBI double and as SCR-I batted around Katie Feeney produced a two-run single to push the lead to 7-0.

Paris took advantage of a Scotland County error to plate its lone run in the top of the second.

Curry doubled and scored in the bottom of the second to make the score 8-1.

Morgan Blessing led off the third with a base hit. She stole second base and came into score on a base hit by Katie Feeney. Hanna Anders added a hit before Kylee Stott had a sacrifice fly and Curry drove in another run with a single to push the margin to 11-1.

SCR-I tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Baileigh Phillips led off with a double. She scored when Blessing reached on an error. Katie Feeney followed with an RBI single. She stole second and scored on a hit by Stott to make the final score 14-1.

Kaitlyn McMinn kept the Coyotes in check over four innings of work. She allowed the one unearned run on just two hits and a walk while striking out four. Hanna Anders pitched a perfect fifth inning in relief.

Katie Feeney led the offense going 3-3 with four RBIs. Curry was 3-4 with two RBIs while Stott went 1-4 driving in three runs.

Scotland County got over the .500 for the first time in 2019, improving to 7-6 on the season and 3-2 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.