Scotland County pounded out 20 hits including a perfect 4-4 performance from catcher Katie Feeney while her senior battery mate was perfect in the circle, pitching to the minimum nine batters on Monday night in Novinger as SCR-I annihilated the Wildcats 28-0.

The Lady Tigers actually got off to a slow start. Katie Feeney led off with a walk and stole second base. She came all the way from second to score on a sacrifice bunt to put SCR-I on top 1-0 in the first inning.

The flood gates opened in the second frame as SCR-I sent 18 batters to the plate, scoring 15 runs. Katie Feeney had a pair of hits in the inning including an RBI triple. Kylee Stott and Abby Curry delivered two-run doubles and McMinn plated two runs with a bases loaded single.

Scotland County went back to work in the top of third inning, plating 12 more runs. McMinn and Katie Feeney each had a pair of RBI hits in the frame while Morgan Blessing also drove in two runs with a base hit.

Katie Feeney finished the game 4-4 with a double and a triple and four RBIs. Stott drove in a team-high five runs going 3-4. McMinn was 3-4 with three RBIs and Kina Billings went 3-4 with three runs scored.

McMinn recorded the perfect game in the circle, holding Novinger hitless over three innings, without a walk while striking out three.