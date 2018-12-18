Micah Cooley puts up the shot versus Harrisburg.

After seeing a teammate helped off the court with an apparent knee injury just seconds into the start of Friday night’s game at Harrisburg it is easy to understand why the Lady Tigers’ minds may have been elsewhere.

Despite losing starter Kylee Stott 30 seconds into the game, SCR-I was still able to pull ahead of the Lady Bulldogs 9-5 in SCR-I’s conference opener, as Harrisburg struggled to handle the Scotland County press.

Unfortunately SCR-I battled turnover troubles early on as well, limiting the lead to just three points in the opening eight minutes.

The second quarter was the difference maker, as Scotland County started clicking on offense. Katie Feeney sank a three-pointer and Micah Cooley had a pair of field goals in the paint. After Hannah Feeney scored on a drive to the rim, fellow freshman Emiley Dial had back-to-back scores. Katie Feeney dribbled the length of the court in less than five seconds and beat the buzzer with a deep runner that gave SCR-I a 25-13 lead at the half.

Unfortunately the Lady Tigers left their shooting touch in the locker room. Scotland County managed just three field goals the entire second half.

Madie Bondurant sank a three pointer and Cooley added a pair of free throws as SCR-I was held to just six third quarter points. Harrisburg cut the deficit to 31-22 with just eight minutes to play.

After a bucket by Cooley returned the lead to double digits in the first period, Harrisburg rallied to make the score 34-29 with 5:03 left to play.

A three-point play by Kaylyn Anders gave SCR-I some breathing room, but sketchy free throw shooting down the stretch had SCR-I fans holding their breath. The Lady Tigers made just three of 12 attempts over the next three minutes. Fortunately Harrisburg was not able to take advantage of the opportunities on the other end, and Scotland County held on for the 42-32 victory.

Scotland County won the turnover battle, forcing 34 Harrisburg miscues to 19 for the Lady Tigers. Micah Cooley led the way for SCR-I with 12 points and 12 rebounds as SCR-I improved to 5-3 on the season and 1-0 in Lewis & Clark Conference play. Kaylyn Anders finished with 11 points and also had eight steals.