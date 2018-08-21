The Scotland County varsity softball team notched a couple of pre-season wins, one coming in walk-off fashion, Friday afternoon in Milan as the Lady Tigers took part in a jamboree with Princeton, Gallatin and Milan.

SCR-I defeated Princeton 3-2 as Kaitlyn McMinn tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk.

Hannah Feeney led off with a single and stole second base but was stranded in the top of the first inning.

McMinn walked in the second. Courtesy runner Haley Darcy stole second and scored on an RBI hit by Julie Long. Long scored on a pair of Princeton errors to make it 2-0.

Hannah Feeney reached on an error in the third inning and scored on an RBI hit by Kaylyn Anders to give SCR-I the 3-2 win.

In game two, SCR-I trailed Gallatin 2-1 in the final at bat. Morgan Blessing reached on an error and stole second base. She scored when Hannah Feeney hit a ground-rule double. Katie Feeney then delivered a walk-off RBI single to make the final score 3-2.

Kylee Stott got the pitching victory, working three innings, allowing two runs, one earned on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

In the final game of the jamboree, the SCR-I junior varsity fell to Milan 6-4. Emiley Dial delivered a two-run double for SCR-I in the loss.