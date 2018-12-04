Perfection is elusive, but on Wednesday night the Scotland County girls basketball team definitely moved the arrow on the season’s gage way into the positive with an impressive 59-45 victory over Knox County in the opening round of the inaugural Tri Rivers Conference Classic at Queen City.

The Lady Tigers dominated the game’s first 12 minutes, smothering the Lady Eagles with a turnover magnet full-court press while converting on the offensive end at a high rate as well.

After failing to make a single three-pointer in the season opener, SCR-I broke though right out of the gates as Madie Bondurant connected from behind the arc for a 3-0 lead.

After a pair of free throws by Micah Cooley, Knox County tied the game at 5-5. That was as close as the Lady Eagles would ever get.

A pair of free throws by Katie Feeney gave SCR-I a 7-5 lead and started an 8-0 SCR-I run as Kylee Stott turned a steal into a fast break bucket followed by a driving score by Feeney. Freshman Hannah Feeney came off the bench and converted on back-to-back possessions to push the score to 15-7. Kaylyn Anders scored a pair of baskets in the paint before Katie Feeney punctuated the first period with a three pointer to give SCR-I the 22-12 lead.

SCR-I continued to pour in on to start the second period. Anders had a pair of field goals before Khloe Hamlin connected on a three-pointer. Bondurant scored on a nifty step-through move before freshman Emiley Dial converted an offensive rebound to make the score 36-16.

The Lady Tigers finally cooled off a bit and Knox County closed the first half on a 9-0 run to trim the deficit to 36-25 at the intermission.

Katie Feeney was forced to the bench early in the third period when she made a steal and was fouled hard on the fast break. Her sister stepped in off the bench and sank one of the two free throws. Hannah Feeney atoned for the one miss with back-to-back three-pointers to build a 43-31 lead. Katie Feeney returned to sink a three-pointer of her own as SCR-I went on to the 50-36 lead.

Bondurant hit a three-pointer to open the fourth period and Anders added four points in the paint as SCR-I closed out the 59-45 victory.

Scotland County shot 55% on the night, including 7-14 on three-pointers. Anders and Hannah Feeney led a balanced attack with 12 points each. Katie Feeney and Bondurant each had 10 points as all eight Lady Tigers got into the scorebook and SCR-I improved to 1-1 on the year.