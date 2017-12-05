After a tough start to the season, Scotland County turned the tables on the competition Tuesday night at Novinger, blasting Newtown-Harris 52-20 in the opening round of the Novinger Tourney.

SCR-I’s pressure defense forced 32 turnovers and allowed the Lady Tigers to get off twice as many shots as the opposition.

Scotland County jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first period and never looked back.

Ashleigh Creek and Nova Cline led the Lady Tigers on the night, pouring in 14 points apiece as SCR-I dominated the paint. Creek also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

SCR-I built a 28-9 lead at halftime behind the stifling defensive performance. Katie Feeney had five steals on the night and Madie Bondurant had a solid game on defense as well as Newtown Harris shot just 30% on the night.

Feeney finished with eight points and also dished out five assists while Bondurant added eight points on the night as well for a balanced scoring attack.

SCR-I outscored Newtown-Harris 12-2 in the third period to put the game away.

The Lady Tigers improved to 1-1 on the year with the win, advancing to the semifinals to take on Atlanta..