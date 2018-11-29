A furious rally came up one shot short for the Scotland County junior varsity girls who fell to Clark County 28-26 in the season opener November 20th in Memphis.

After trailing by double digits early in the contest, SCR-I rallied and tied the game late on a basket by Baileigh Phillips. But after a Clark County score, SCR-I saw its last second shot go in and out and Clark County held on for the two-point win.

SCR-I got off to a slow start as Clark County built a 9-3 lead. The deficit expanded to start the second period before SCR-I finally got rolling. Abby Curry had a pair of field goals and Hannah Feeney converted a three-point play but SCR-I still trailed 20-13 at the half.

A three-point play by Emiley Dial trimmed the margin to 26-21 to close the third period.

Alayna Whitaker scored in the paint and Phillips hit a free throw before knocking down a short jumper to knot the score at 26-26.

Clark County managed its lone field goal of the quarter in the final 30 seconds to post the win.

Curry led Scotland County in scoring with nine points.