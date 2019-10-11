Baileigh Phillips hauls in the fly ball in right field in the win versus Brookfield.

The Scotland County softball team finally turned things around on Saturday in the second round of the Schuyler County Tournament when the skies opened up and rain forced the cancellation of the remainder of the day’s events.

After dropping the opener 7-1 to Atlanta, SCR-I found its offense versus Brookfield, jumping out to a 4-1 when the rains halted play in the top of the fourth inning. The Lady Tigers were credited with the victory.

SCR-I jumped on top with two runs in top of the first inning. After a one-out single by Hannah Feeney, Abby Curry delivered and RBI base hit. Baileigh Phillips followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Brookfield took advantage of an SCR-I error to plate an unearned run of Hanna Anders to trim the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Tigers tacked on two more tallies in the top of the second. Morgan Blessing reached on an error followed by a base hit by Katie Feeney. Hannah Feeney and Kylee Stott delivered RBI singles to extend the lead to 4-1.

That proved to be the final as Anders blanked Brookfield over the next two frames before the game was called due to lightening.

Anders notched the victory, limiting Brookfield to one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Hannah Feeney led the offense going 2-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Phillips and Curry each went 1-2 with an RBI.