It was a night of peaks and valleys for the Lady Tigers, but Scotland County was able to come out on top Friday night at home with a 50-40 win over Putnam County.

SCR-I got off to a great start as Nova Cline had six points before a three-pointer by Katie Feeney gave SCR-I a 9-0 lead and forced a quick Putnam County timeout.

The Lady Tigers kept the pressure on as Feeney and Julie Long both connected on three-pointers. Cline converted a three-point play at the buzzer to give SCR-I a 20-10 lead.

Kaylyn Anders scored six points in the second period and SCR-I looked poised to pull away after Feeney made a steal on defense and converted on the fast break, pushing the lead to 32-18.

But the SCR-I offense went cold, allowing the Midgets to trim the deficit to 33-23 at the half.

That trend carried over into the third period. The Lady Tigers managed just five points during that eight minute stretch, allowing the Midgets to pull within 38-34 heading into the fourth period.

Baskets by Anders and Madie Bondurant gave the Lady Tigers some breathing room to start the fourth quarter before Putnam County rallied to trim the deficit to 42-39 with 4:42 left to play, to force a Scotland County timeout.

The stoppage paid off, as Ashleigh Creek scored in the paint and then sank a pair of free throws. Feeney scored on a drive to the rim and Anders sealed a 8-1 SCR-I run with a bucket in the paint to give SCR-I the 50-40 win.

Cline led Scotland County in scoring with 15 points. Feeney finished with 12 points while Anders posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Scotland County improved to 5-2 on the season with the victory.