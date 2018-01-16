Scotland County got off to a slow start Tuesday night in a Lewis & Clark Conference matchup versus Westran but the Lady Tigers were able to put things together in the second half and pull away from the Hornets for a 55-25 victory.

Early on the contest looked like anything but a game that would end with a turbo clock, as Scotland County went the first seven minutes of the contest without a field goal. The lone points of the game’s opening seven minutes for Scotland County came on free throws by Ashleigh Creek and Kylee Stott, which were enough to give the Lady Tigers a 4-2 lead.

Katie Feeney extended the margin when she sank a three-pointer. The sophomore guard then closed out the quarter with a steal and a fast break score to put SCR-I on top 9-5.

The Lady Tigers were saddled with foul trouble most of the night as starters Kaylyn Anders and Madie Bondurant each were forced to the bench less than a minute into the second quarter with their third fouls.

Khloe Hamlin sank a jumper and Stott hit two more free throws before Creek drilled a three-pointer to push the lead to 16-8.

Feeney scored in the paint and then sank another three-pointer to help give Scotland County a 24-14 lead at the half.

SCR-I pushed the margin to 15 early in the third quarter with a three-pointer by Bondurant and a field goal by Feeney.

The Lady Tigers continued to do damage from the free throw line. Anders sank a pair from the charity stripe and Feeney added three free throws as Scotland County built a 38-21 lead to finish the third quarter.

Feeney finished off a career night with a flourish to start the fourth quarter. She connected on a jumper and added a free throw before sinking her third three-pointer of the night to push the lead to 44-24.

Julie Long hit at three-pointer and Micah Cooley went three of four at the free throw line down the stretch as SCR-I saw the lead grow to 30 points and force a running clock in the final minutes of the 54-24 victory.

Feeney led all scorers with 21 points, connecting on 50% of her shots on a night SCR-I shot just 25% from the field as a team. Creek finished with 11 points. SCR-I was able to sink 19 of 27 free throws to help make up for the cold shooting night. The Lady Tigers also benefit from a huge advantage on the glass, where SCR-I outrebounded Westran 37-20, led by Cooley and Creek who each had seven boards, and Stott who finished with six rebounds.

Scotland County improved to 7-6 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.