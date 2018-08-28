The 2018 high school softball season opened with a bang Monday night, lots of them as Scotland County and Putnam County combined to score 25 runs. Unfortunately SCR-I was on the wrong side of the 17-8 decision.

The Lady Tigers actually jumped on top 2-0 in the top of the second inning when Kaitlyn McMinn tripled and plated Maddie Bondurant and Khloe Hamlin who both had reached on base hits.

But after retiring the side in order in the first, McMinn ran into trouble in the bottom of the second, starting with a lead off base on balls. An inside the park home run put Putnam County on top 3-2. An error allowed another run to score before Putnam County tacked on another walk and three more hits to pull ahead 6-2.

Katie Feeney led off the third with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 6-3.

Shortstop Kylee Stott turned a double play to get the Lady Tigers out of a jam in the bottom the frame.

McMinn led off the fourth with a base hit but the courtesy runner was thrown out trying to advance to third on a bunt to end the scoring threat.

SCR-I was able to work around a pair of walks in the bottom of the fourth inning as McMinn snagged back-to-back liners to strand the bases loaded.

Putnam County appeared to put the game away in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs on five hits, a walk and an error to extend the margin to 11-3.

But Scotland County answered right back in the top of the sixth inning, plating six runs to pull within 11-8.

Hamlin singled and Bondurant walked before Abby Blessing reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Julie Long delivered a two-run base hit before Hannah Feeney plated two more runs with a double. She came in to score on a base hit by Kaylyn Anders to trim the deficit to three.

But Putnam County dashed the Lady Tigers’ hopes with a six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth of reliever Kylee Stott. The Lady Midgets used four walks and five hits to help put the game away.

McMinn was saddled with the loss, getting tagged for 11 runs, seven earned, on 12 hits and six walks over 5 1/3 innings pitched. Stott surrendered six runs on two hits and four walks in 2/3 innings of work.

Katie Feeney went 3-4 with a triple to lead the SCR-I offense. Bondurant was 2-3 with two runs scored and McMinn and Hamlin each finished with a pair of hits. McMinn, Long and Hannah Feeney each drove in a pair of runs in the losing effort.