A nearly flawless game on defense helped Knox County take home the Class 1 District 11 softball championship on Saturday as the Lady Eagles blanked Scotland County 2-0 behind a dominating pitching performance by Katie Hamlin.

SCR-I was unable to get the bats going, managing just four hits on the afternoon.

Ashleigh Creek was matching Hamlin early on, tossing two hitless innings.

The Lady Tigers got a two-out single by Katie Feeney in the top of the third for the contest’s first hit, but she was stranded.

Knox County finally got on the board in the bottom of the third. With one out, Katie Nichols reached on a bunt when Feeney was unable to handle the throw at first base. Madison McCabe then hit a comebacker to the mound. But Creek’s throw to second to try to get the force out was too high and ended up in centerfield. SCR-I looked like it might get out of the jam after Creek induced a weak pop up for the second out. But Savannah Mauck laced a single to right field to give Knox County the 1-0 lead.

That would prove to be all the scoring the Lady Eagles would need.

SCR-I got a spark in the sixth inning when Abi Feeney led off with a single. But after SCR-I was unable to get the bunt down, Knox County was able to turn a double play that proved costly as Stevi See followed with a base hit that could have tied the score.

Knox County added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, taking advantage of an SCR-I error and a passed ball as Regan Winter delivered an RBI single to make the score 2-0.

SCR-I again appeared to be in business in the top of the seventh. Maddie Brassfield was hit by a pitch to start a rally. Kaylyn Anders followed with a drive down the left field line. The fielder looked to have made a fine running catch, but the ball popped out of her glove. Brassfield, who was heading back to first, was unable to recover, as the ball bounced right back to the fielder, who threw to second base for the force out. Anders appeared to think the ball was called a catch, and headed back to the dugout where she was tagged out for the second double play in as many innings to help seal the Knox County win.

Creek took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out eight.

Hamlin allowed just five base runners, holding SCR-I to four hits while striking out three.

Scotland County closed out the 2016 season with a 13-11 mark.