The Missouri State High School Activities Association 2019 fall softball playoffs will kick off next week with district play.

Scotland County is the #3 seed in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament to be hosted in Edina October 16 -19.

The Lady Tigers will take on the #2 seed Knox County at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th.

The #5 seed Marion County will play the #4 seed North Shelby at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16th. The winner will advance to play the #1 seed Canton at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th.

The district championship game is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th at 2 p.m.

The district 9 champions will advance to take on the district 10 winners on October 23rd. District 10 features Atlanta, Brashear, Green City, Schuyler County, La Plata and Novinger.