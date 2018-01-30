It took Scotland County a little while to get its sea legs underneath it Monday night after the rollercoaster ride of a bus trip it is to Philadelphia, but once the car sickness dissipated, SCR-I was able to easily dispatch the Mustangs 45-12.

Kaylyn Anders gave SCR-I a 2-0 lead with a basket in the paint on the first possession of the game. The offense stalled there for several minutes, when the lone points coming on free throws by Ashleigh Creek and Anders, allowing Marion County to tie the score at 5-5.

Three-pointers by Creek and Katie Feeney finally got SCR-I rolling again before Madie Bondurant made a steal and scored in the paint to put the Lady Tigers ahead 13-5 at the end of the first period.

SCR-I clamped down even further on defense in the second period, limiting the Mustangs to just two points.

Creek sank a pair of three-pointers and Micah Cooley and Julie Long each added field goals off the bench as SCR-I built a 25-7 lead at the half.

The swarming SCR-I defense continued to corral the Mustangs, limiting the home squad to a solitary free throw in the third period.

Feeney connected on a three-pointer and Anders and Cooley had scores as SCR-I extended the margin to 36-8.

Back-to-back fast break scores by Anders turned the contest into a running clock with a 30-point margin and helped SCR-I roll on to the 45-12 win.

Creek led Scotland County (11-9) in scoring with 14 points and Anders finished with 11.