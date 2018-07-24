The Memphis Swim Team competed in a quad-meet hosted by Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy on July 18, where the Memphis Women received 1st place with 289 points. The Memphis Swim Team received 2nd place overall behind Sheridan in Combined scores with 397 points. Other visiting teams were Hannibal and Kirksville. Swimmers’ placing in the top 10 in their events and those participating are listed below:

Girls 8U Free Relay—1st, Kierstyn Moore, Addy Frederick, Cammy Frederick, Olivia Leyva

Mixed 8U Free Relay—3rd, Brant Heine, Jaden Bergeson, Tracy Huber, Elle Wentworth

Girls 9-10 Free Relay—2nd, Finley Heine, Kelsey Buckallew, Autumn Huber, Kloe Mauck

Mixed 9-10 Free Relay—1st, Emory Black, Keeley Brown, Cole Mazziotti, Lilly Frederick

Girls 15-18 Free Relay—1st, Clara Davis, Tresa Huber, Vikke Huber, Mariah Buckallew; 2nd, Karli Hamilton, Rebekah Lourcey, Emma Gist, Aurelia Sterling

Mixed 15-18 Free Relay—1st, Bethany Barrett, Rachel Barrett, Carlee Smith, Eric Yarbrough

6U Girls Backstroke—Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Cammy Frederick, 3rd

6U Boys Backstroke—Reece Bergeson, 3rd

7-8 Girls Backstroke—Elle Wentworth, 2nd; Olivia Leyva, 4th; Tracy Huber, 5th; Addy Frederick, 6th

7-8 Boys Backstroke—Brant Heine, 3rd; Ezra Both, 6th; Jaden Bergeson, 9th; Arlo Both, 10th

9-10 Girls Backstroke—Lilly Frederick, 2nd; Kloe Mauck, 3rd; Keeley Brown, 4th; Kelsey Buckallew, 6th; Cole Mazziotti, 8th; Autumn Huber

9-10 Boys Backstroke—Emory Black, 4th

11-12 Girls Backstroke—Carlee Smith, 1st; Aurelia Sterling, 5th; Emma Gist, 6th; Mariah Buckallew, 8th

13-14 Girls Backstroke—Tresa Huber, 3rd; Karli Hamilton, 4th

15-18 Girls Backstroke—Clara Davis, 2nd; Rebekah Lourcey, 3rd

8U Girls 50-yard Free—Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 2nd; Tracy Huber, 3rd; Olivia l

Leyva, 5th

8U Boys 50-yard Free—Jaden Bergeson, 1st; Ezra Both, 4th; Reece Bergeson, 5th

9-10 Girls 50-yard Free—Finley Heine, 6th; Kloe Mauck, 7th; Lilly Frederick, 8th; Kelsey Buckallew; Autumn Huber

9-10 Boys 50-yard Free—Emory Black, 5th

11-12 Girls 100-yard Free—Carlee Smith, 3rd

13-14 Girls 100-yard Free—Karli Hamilton, 4th

15-18 Girls 100-yard Free—Clara Davis, 3rd; Rebekah Lourcey, 4th

15-18 Boys 100-yard Free—Eric Yarbrough, 1st

7-8 Girls Breaststroke—Tracy Huber, 1st; Elle Wentworth, 4th

7-8 Boys Breaststroke—Brant Heine, 3rd

9-10 Girls Breaststroke—Finley Heine, 1st; Autumn Huber, 9th; Kelsey Buckallew; Kloe Mauck

9-10 Boys Breaststroke—Emory Black, 4th

11-12 Girls Breaststroke—Carlee Smith, 3rd; Aurelia Sterling, 5th; Emma Gist, 7th; Mariah Buckallew, 8th

13-14 Girls Breaststroke—Tresa Huber, 5th; Vikke Huber, 6th

15-18 Girls Breaststroke—Rachel Barrett, 1st; Bethany Barrett, 2nd; Rebekah Lourcey, 4th

15-18 Boys Breaststroke—Eric Yarbrough, 4th

6U Girls Butterfly—Cammy Frederick, 2nd

7-8 Boys Butterfly—Brant Heine, 3rd

9-10 Girls Butterfly—Keeley Brown, 3rd; Finley Heine, 5th; Cole Mazziotti, 6th

15-18 Girls Butterfly—Bethany Barrett, 2nd

15-18 Boys Butterfly—Eric Yarbrough, 1st

6U Girls 25-yard Free—Kierstyn Moore, 1st; Cammy Frederick, 4th

6U Boys 25-yard Free—Reece Bergeson, 3rd

7-8 Girls 25-yard Free—Elle Wentworth, 1st; Tracy Huber, 2nd; Olivia Leyva, 3rd; Addy Frederick, 4th

7-8 Boys 25-yard Free—Brant Heine, 2nd; Jaden Bergeson, 3rd; Ezra Both, 8th; Arlo Both, 9th

9-10 Girls 25-yard Free—Keeley Brown, 2nd; Cole Mazziotti, 5th; Lilly Frederick, 6th; Kloe Mauck, 7th; Autumn Huber, 8th; Kelsey Buckallew, 9th

9-10 Boys 25-yard Free—Emory Black, 2nd

11-12 Girls 50-yard Free—Carlee Smith, 3rd; Mariah Buckallew, 6th; Aurelia Sterling, 7th; Emma Gist, 8th

13-14 Girls 50-yard Free—Vikke Huber, 4th; Tresa Huber, 5th; Karli Hamilton, 6th

15-18 Girls 50-yard Free—Bethany Barrett, 1st; Clara Davis, 3rd; Rebekah Lourcey, 4th

15-18 Boys 50-yard Free—Eric Yarbrough, 3rd

15-18 Girls IM—Bethany Barrett, 2nd

Girls 9-10 Medley Relay—2nd, Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Cole Mazziotti, Lilly Frederick

Girls 15-18 Medley Relay—1st, Clara Davis, Tresa Huber, Vikke Huber, Aurelia Sterling