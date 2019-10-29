LaDonna Fay Doran, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Rutledge, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

LaDonna was born on February 15, 1938, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Herbert and Juanita Eskridge Washburn.

She was raised in the Indianapolis area and after high school she moved to Port Charlotte, Florida where she worked as a waitress and met her future husband.

On March 30, 1962, in Punta Gorda, Florida, LaDonna married LeRoy Doran.

They moved their family to Rutledge, Missouri in 1974, and she worked as a seamstress for the National Garment Company in Memphis, Missouri. She also lived and worked in Kirksville at Wal-Mart until her retirement in 2007.

She was a member of the Rutledge New Testament Church, since 1976, and loved reading the Bible and singing. She also enjoyed crocheting.

LaDonna is survived by four sons, Jim and Vickie Doran of Islamarada, Florida, Don and Gina Doran of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Paul and Susan Doran of Newport News, Virginia and John and Misty Doran of Kirksville, Missouri; two brothers, Tom Fields and James Washburn; seven sisters, Linda Frietesche, Lois Cole, Carlina Williams, Elsie Fairfield, Caroline McMillen, Margie Morton and Rita Batten; five grandchildren, Mary Jill, Jeffrey, Shawn, Jason and Kyle; four great-grandchildren, Ada, Paul, Anthony, and Isaac; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Washburn and Juanita Fairfield; her husband, LeRoy Doran on September 8, 2003; and two brothers, John Washburn and Mike Washburn.

Funeral Services were Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the New Testament Church in Rutledge, Missouri. Visitation with the family receiving friends was held at Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Burial was in the Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge, Missouri. Pastor Jim Brown officiated and casket bearers were Jim Doran, Don Doran, Paul Doran, John Doran, Shawn Doran and Kyle Doran.

An expression of sympathy in memory of LaDonna may be left to the Rutledge New Testament Church. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.