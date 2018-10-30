A three-vehicle accident in Scotland County at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 26th claimed the life of a LaBelle man and seriously injured another motorist. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 15, three miles south of Memphis.

Law enforcement indicated the accident occurred as a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was stopped in traffic, waiting to make a left hand turn as there was southbound traffic.

A 2017 Jeep Patriot driven by Brittany N. Goddard was also northbound and struck the rear of the Monte Carlo, which was driven by Beverly J. Brubaker, 16, of Memphis.

The Jeep then traveled into the southbound lane where it collided head on with a 2010 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer driven by Alvin D. Garman, 32, of Memphis.

A passenger in the Jeep, Antonio L. Clay, 30, of LaBelle was ejected in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Scotland County Coroner Thelma Norton.

Goddard sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported from the scene by Air Evac helicopter to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

Brubaker and Garman were not injured in the crash. The Jeep sustained total damage while the car and the semi both sustained moderate damage. All three were removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the incident along with the Memphis Police Department, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Ambulance, Scotland County Fire and Rescue and first responders.