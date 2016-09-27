Kutzner descendants from five states gathered at the HUD hospitality room in Memphis on Sunday, September 16, 2016 for their annual reunion. Larry Howe asked the blessing prior to partaking of a delicious meal prepared by those attending.

Highlight of the day was viewing old photos, a notebook of hand written former reunions kept by the late Helen Kutzner Chambers, and Gary See’s family scrapbook of clippings of marriages, deaths, births, and much, much more. What a wonderful keepsake, Gary!

Those attending were Joel Dean Kugler, Colorado Springs, CO; Carmen Kugler, Roswell, GA; Jon Dauma, Monmouth, IL; Vicki Howe Waller, Cedar Rapids, IA; Larry Howe, Blakesburg, IA; Gary See, Rutledge; Virginia Egbert, Downing; Verlee Chambers Dauma, Memphis; and Ivan and Virginia Chambers Woods, also of Memphis.

The 2017 reunion will be held on the same date and same place. Mark your calendars!