It was a small turn-out for the 2018 Kutzner Reunion, but it was a fun time with lots of good food. The reunion was held Sunday, September 16th at the HUD Family Room, Memphis, and was attended by eleven persons. Harry See was in charge of planning and was assisted by several.

Steve and Laurie Dauma of Soap Lake, Washington were among the attendees. Steve is Verlee’s son. We were happy to have them with us.

The reunion will be held at Steve’s Family Dining in Kahoka in 2019 – tentative date has been set for Sunday, September 15th. Mark your calendar!

Gary gave a report on the recent Honor Flight, which he, with others, took to Washington, D.C. It was noted that Ivan Woods had also taken that flight a couple years ago. Those who have done so, agree that it is fantastic and one of the highlights of their lives. Gary is a Vietnam veteran and Ivan is a World War II veteran.

Those attending the reunion were Steve and Laurie Dauma, Soap Lake, WA; Gary See, Rutledge; Rose See, Rutledge; Virgina Egbert, Downing; Rick and Teresa (Kutzner) Fisher, Debbie Seamster, Verlee Dauma, and Ivan and Virginia Woods, all of Memphis