Kristine Jolien Shaffer, 57 of Memphis, MO passed away on June 2, 2019 at Columbia University Medical Center, Columbia, MO.

She was born January 24, 1962 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Joseph Peter and Nelda Brydena (Williams) Macomber.

On June 1, 1996, Kris married her “soul mate” John Shaffer and they shared a wonderful 25 years together.

What Kris loved the most about life was spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed golf cart rides around town and watching Ghost Hunters in the evenings, while cuddling with her dog Sassy.

She enjoyed antiquing and had a passion for painted saw blades and Kerosene lanterns. She loved genealogy and tracing her family roots.

Every year her and John would take a trip to Quincy to watch the eagles on the river front and could often be found hunting for geodes.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Nelda Macomber and one sister, Theresa Macomber.

Kris is survived by her husband: John Shaffer of the home, children: Kristina Zard of San Diego, CA, Amanda (Jason) McKim of Agency, IA, Andrea (Franklin) Shaffer McCutcheon of Ingleside, TX, Monica (Dustin) Wilson of Queen City, MO and Mikel (Marissa) Shaffer of Faribault, MN; Grandchildren: Madison, Katelyn, Emma, and Charlotte McKim, Franklin McCutcheon, Brendan and Aidan Wilson, and Lorraine Shaffer; Brothers: Rick (Nancy) Macomber of Evansdale, IA, and Rodney Macomber of Nashua, IA along with other relatives and friends.

In lieu of Flowers, donation can be made to VFW for Veterans Flags, and can be mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. At the conclusion of the service her wishes were honored, cremation rites were accorded.

Online condolences may be sent to the Shaffer family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.