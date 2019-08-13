Dave Koch, far left, is pictured with Memphis FFA and Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports participants and instructors and the ceremonial NRA check in the amount of $26,600 that will fund upgrades at the Lake ShowMe range.

Dave Koch, on behalf of the Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports, and in conjunction with the City of Memphis, the managing partner for Lake ShowMe, applied for a grant from the Friends of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and received a grant for $26,600.

The project was pursued by the local shooting instructor due to increased demand at the shooting range located at Lake Show-Me south of Memphis.

The grant is to be used for an additional trap field and a new trap that will throw singles, doubles and wobble trap. Also, a new trap will replace an existing trap for better reliability for future events. Dirt work at the shooting range has begun.

A similar grant was secured by Koch back in 2015, allowing the facility to upgrade with three new skeet machines. Initially the range had updated one of its skeet machines through the support of the local Pheasants Forever Chapter.

Since 1990, the NRA Foundation has awarded nearly $400 million in grants for eligible projects, programs and organizations that advance and encourage shooting sports and hunting safety.

The NRA Foundation is supported locally by the annual friends of the NRA banquet held in Kirksville.

Currently, Memphis FFA and Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports use the trap and skeet fields. The intent for an additional field is for more access by other communities to use the shooting range. Currently, Schuyler County 4-H and Knox County 4-H use the trap and skeet fields for their practices. Memphis FFA hosts a tournament annually as well as hosting an alumni shoot. Scotland County 4-H is planning to host a trap and skeet tournament starting in 2020.