Kimberly Kay Parrish, 52, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was born March 14, 1967, at Kirksville, Missouri, to Howard Dale and Julia Elaine (Eckel) Parrish.

Kim attended Scotland County R-I Schools. She was a nurse’s aide for many years, working at the Scotland County Memorial Hospital, Scotland County Care Center and Bloomfield Care Center. She was also employed by the Scotland County Library and most recently by the Scotland County Senior Nutrition Center.

Kim was a member of the Gorin Christian Church in Gorin, Missouri.

Surviving Kim are two brothers: Gary Parrish and Robert Parrish and three sisters: Deborah Walker, Becky Peterson and Teresa Sheahan.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents, Clark and Ada Parrish and her maternal grandparents, Julia and Charles Echel and a nephew, Christian Parrish.

Private burial of Kim’s cremains will be in the Granger Cemetery in rural Scotland County. No other services are planned at this time.

As an expression of sympathy, the family has requested that memorials may be made to help with expenses and may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

