SEDALIA, MO – – On August 12, 2018, 14-year-old Eli Kigar and 13-year-old Elsie Kigar from Scotland County gave demonstrations entitled “Traps & Tools Used During Furbearer Season” and “How to Make Cream Cheese Bars”.

The siblings were among 300 youth selected to give a demonstration in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Missouri 4-H members compete at county events in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H Building Demonstrations.

Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what the youth has learned in 4-H projects focused on science and technology, healthy living or citizenship. Preparing for demonstrations helps 4-H youth develop research, organizational and communication skills. Presenting a demonstration in front of a group helps 4-H youth build poise, confidence and public speaking skills.

For more information about University of Missouri 4-H programs, contact Kristy Eggleston-Wood at the Scotland County Extension Center at 660-465-7255.