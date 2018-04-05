Alisa Kigar of Scotland County was honored with a 2018 Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award by the 4-H Center for Youth Development in March. Kigar was one of 19 volunteers recognized statewide for commitment and leadership to the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Development program.

Alisa Kigar has supported the 4-H program for over twenty years as a volunteer with local clubs and helping with the county fair. Alisa has a vibrant personality and a natural ability to lead others towards success. A former Scotland County 4-Her herself, she has previously served as Club Leader of the Jolly Jacks and Jills and is a Foods leader within the club currently. Alisa has served as a chaperone for Teen Conference for two years and is dedicated to helping youth to have a positive fair experience in her current role as Art Hall Superintendent. In addition to her leadership and support of the 4-H program, she is also a very active member of the Scotland County community in a variety of community organizations like Rotary and serves as a volunteer for youth group and the Scotland County Association of Music Parents (SCAMP). The Scotland County 4-H Council is proud to have nominated Alisa Kigar for the Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award.

“It is an honor to provide these outstanding volunteers with this recognition in honor of the late Frank Graham, also known as Mr. 4-H. These volunteers have demonstrated loyalty and skills in developing youth as leaders of today,” said Dr. Alison Copeland, Interim Director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

This year’s recognition event was held at the 4-H Center for Youth Development on the MU campus. The guest presenter was Heather Feeler, Communications Chief with the Missouri Department of Conservation. She presented on how to use communications, including social media, to engage and reach more volunteers.

The Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership award recognizes exemplary volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping Missouri youth grow. It is named for Frank Graham who served as director of MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development from 1958-1975. During his 33 years of service, Graham was an avid supporter of volunteer leadership, believing that a volunteer is the foundation of the 4-H program.

For more information about the Missouri 4-H Program, go to http://4h.missouri.edu/