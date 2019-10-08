Michelle Bicknell, Keystone Missouri State VP, Kyane Marble Hawkins Harrison Insurance Manager, Nick Brenizer, Golden Rule Insurance Manager, Belinda Brenizer, Hawkins Harrison Insurance/Golden Rule Insurance President, Farm Right, Keystone President and CEO, David Boedker.

Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) awarded Hawkins Insurance Group of Edina, Missouri (Hawkins) as State Partner of the Year on September 17 at Keystone’s national conference in Reston, Virginia.

The award recognizes the agency within each of its states that best exemplifies Keystone’s mission: “Independence works better together.” Criteria includes demonstrating a commitment to growth through leadership mentoring, engaging in technology advancements, employing best practices to improve operations, and developing new income streams to strengthen their business diversity.

Hawkins was one of 11 state winners nominated for the honor. The other ten ‘State Partners of the Year’ included: GA – Fallaize Insurance Agency (Norcross,); IL – Árachas Group (Bartlett,); IN – PCE Insurance Group (New Castle); KY – Insuramax (Louisville); MI – Top O’ Michigan Insurance (Alpena); NC – Granite Insurance Agency (Granite Falls); OH – Huesman Schmid Insurance Agency (Cincinnati); PA – The Seltzer Group (Orwigsburg); TN – RSS Insurance (Chattanooga); and VA – Towe Insurance Service, Inc. (Charlottesville).

Agency Principals Belinda and JL Brenizer explained the changes the agency has experienced since joining Keystone.

“The most positive change we have seen since partnering with Keystone would be that we are more focused on growth and more comfortable going after bigger accounts with someone behind you who can help. On par with this would be the invaluable intellectual capital from other partners and the ability to call anyone for assistance or guidance.”

Hawkins Insurance Group offers eight total offices including one in Memphis, as well as sister office Golden Rule Insurance to assist clients. They offer an array of products and services and serve as a risk management partner helping their clients along the way. For more, visit www.hawkins-insurance.com.

Keystone Insurers Group started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 13 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal’s 2019 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships.