The match-up between a pair of 4-2 teams, could not have been much closer on the stat sheet as Scotland County and Knox County entered nearly identical performances on Friday night in Memphis. The difference was Scotland County finished off one more drive than the Eagles, helping to celebrate Homecoming with a 20-14 victory.

SCR-I brought home the Clyde trophy after a long stay in Edina, only fitting since the Kyle Peterson Memorial was being retired after 20 years of commemorative games between the two rivals.

The Tigers were able to secure the key Lewis & Clark Conference win and move up in the district seedings by limiting Knox County to just 1 of 13 conversions on third and fourth down, including a pair of key stops in the red zone.

Scotland County got on the score board first, thanks in part to a pair of lucky bounces. After a botched snap on third down, Aaron Buford scooped up a fumbled hand off on fourth down and goal to go, and dove into the end zone for the touchdown.

The scoring drive was set up by a pair of nice runs by Austin Day, including a 22-yard gain, and a 25-yard pass play from Will Fromm to Ian See.

Gage Dodge drilled the point after attempt to make the score 7-0 with 8:43 left in the first period.

The fourth down conversion was the difference in the contest. SCR-I’s defense would go on to turn back five fourth down attempts by Knox County in the contest, the first of which came on the Eagles first possession in the game when See, Stephen Terrill and Ryan Slaughter chased down Noah Tolton to end the Knox County drive at the 36-yard line.

SCR-I nearly escaped a costly holding penalty when Fromm connected with Ryan Slaughter on third down and long, but Zeke Scheiferdecker made a key stop just short of the first down marker to force an SCR-I punt.

Knox County quickly moved into scoring position with a pair of good runs by Hunter Klocke followed by a 26-yard reverse by Tolton, that set up a three-yard touchdown run by Klocke. Tolton ran in the two point conversion to give Knox County the 8-7 lead with 1:36 left in the first period.

SCR-I saw it’s third possession derailed by a key holding penalty, but after a punt, the SCR-I defense came up with its second big stand of the first half. The Eagles moved the chains four times to get inside the 20-yard line. But the Eagles were unable to pick up one final first down, as SCR-I held on three straight plays with Knox County needing just a yard. Bryson Orton and Cameron Stone combined on the first stop before Aaron Blessing tackled Miller for a loss. Terrill and Ian See then tackled Tolton for a loss on fourth down to end the scoring threat.

But the Eagles kept the field position advantage, forcing another three and out for SCR-I.

Again Knox County found itself needing just a yard to pick up a first down, and SCR-I’s defense again made two big stops. Terrill and Mason Kliethermes stuffed Klocke on third down before Blessing chased down Miller for a quarterback sack to turn Knox County over on downs again.

SCR-I overcame a quarterback sack to start the possession as Fromm connected with Slaughter on a 15-yard pass play. Day followed with a 16-yard run before Fromm and Slaughter hooked up again, this time for a 25-yard TD pass. Knox County stopped the two-point try, to leave SCR-I on top 13-7 with 1:04 left in the first half.

After going three and out to start the second half, Klocke gave Knox County new life when he picked off an SCR-I pass at the 33-yard line. But the Tigers’ defense again turned away the Eagles in scoring position.

Knox County’s second interception of the third period again set the Eagles to work. Miller, who made the interception, had a nice run to start the drive before Klocke broke a 21-yard run to get the Eagles once again near the red zone.

Cameron Stone chased down Tolton on a third down play and forced a fumble that was recovered by Chase Cook for the Tigers.

After Knox County failed to turn two SCR-I turnovers into points, the Tigers took advantage of the Knox County miscue. Fromm set up the score with a 31-yard scramble with Buford capping off the drive with a one-yard TD plunge. Dodge’s perfect PAT kick extended the lead to 20-8 with just over nine minutes left in the game.

The Eagles wasted little time getting right back into the game. Just three plays into Knox’s next possession, Miller connected with Klocke on a quick slant and a missed tackle allowed the Eagles’ receiver to rumble for the 52-yard touchdown. SCR-I turned away the two-point conversion to keep the lead at 20-14 with 8:22 left to play.

Scotland County’s ground game then went to work running out as much of the clock as possible. Day, Buford and Fromm moved the chains three separate times, including a key fourth down conversion to gain a new set of downs, and more importantly allow more time to burn off the clock.

When the drive finally ended on downs at the 21 yard line, Knox County had just over one minute left and zero timeouts remaining.

SCR-I’s defense did the job one more time, stopping a pair of Knox County pass plays and turning over the Eagles on downs one final time as time ran out on the 20-14 win.

Both teams finished with 12 first downs in the game, with SCR-I outgaining Knox County overall 264 yards to 257 yards.

Fromm ran the ball nine times for 61 yards. The sophomore completed four of nine passes for 77 yards, a TD and two interceptions. Day finished with 70 yards on 11 carries while Buford had 55 yards and two TDs on 16 rushes. Slaughter caught three passes for 52 yards and a TD.

Klocke ran the ball 16 times for 86 yards and a TD for the Eagles. Tolton had 76 yards on seven rushes while Miller carried the ball 12 times for 49 yards. He also completed three of eight passes for 63 yards and a score.

Terrill topped the SCR-I defense with 12 tackles while Slaughter finished with 11 stops. Aarron Blessing made eight tackles and a sack.

Scotland County improved to 5-2 on the season with the team’s fifth straight victory.

Despite sharing the top record in Class 1 District 6, the Tigers currently are the #4 seed with two weeks remaining in the regular season, behind Monroe City (5-2), Mark Twain (4-3) ad South Shelby (3-4) due to those teams strength of schedule modifier in the complex district seeding process. All three teams play in conferences filled with predominantly Class 2 teams, with a MSHSAA modifier that basically turns a loss again a bigger school into a win, and makes a win against a bigger school worth 50% more. SCR-I (37.05) narrowly trails the Cardinals (37.22) for the #3 seed, with the ranking likely to come down to the regular season finale when Scotland County travels to South Shelby.

Knox County falls to #5 in the district rankings, followed by Paris, Schuyler County and Louisiana.