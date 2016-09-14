A key conference game slipped away from Scotland County on September 6th in Edina as Knox County used a pair of Scotland County errors to plate three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 4-2 win over the Lady Tigers in Lewis and Clark Conference action.

SCR-I jumped on top of the Lady Eagles in the first inning. Katie Hamlin hit leadoff hitter Abi Feeney with a pitch to start the game. With two outs, Ashleigh Creek reached on an error that allowed Feeney to score and give Scotland County a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was short lived, as Knox County plated a run in the bottom of the frame to knot the score at 1-1.

Stevi See won an epic battle with Hamlin in the top of the third. The junior catcher fouled off no fewer than a dozen pitches with two strikes before finally connecting on a home run over the left-centerfield fence to give Scotland County a 2-1 cushion.

That was all the scoring SCR-I could manage off Hamlin. Abby Blessing singled in the fourth but was stranded and Abi Feeney also singled in the fifth but was left on base.

Creek worked out of a jam in the second, stranding a pair of Knox County runners and did the same in the third.

But the Lady Eagles finally broke through in the sixth inning with a pair of hits and two SCR-I errors that allowed three unearned runs to cross the plate.

Hamlin made that hold up. She worked around a base hit by Katie Feeney in the top of the seventh to nail down the 4-2 win.

Creek took the loss, surrendering four runs, one earned on six hits and one walk while striking out four.

SCR-I was held to just five hits, with the big blow the home run by See. The Lady Tigers fell to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Lewis & Clark Conference while Knox County improved to 3-3 and 2-0 in league play.