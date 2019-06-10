



Kevin Alan Goosey, 56, of Memphis, died June 7, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was a son, brother, father, uncle and friend who was born on January 18, 1963 in Kirksville, the son of Jackie Lee Goosey and Mary Ann (Crawford) Wilkins.

Kevin spent the majority of his youth in Memphis where he enjoyed everything outdoors, playing with his brothers, exploring Crawford, MO, working on cars and numerous other activities. He grew up in the Christian Church of Memphis.

Kevin graduated from Scotland County R-1 in 1981. He married Polly Seppelt June 6, 1983 in Las Vegas and to this union one daughter, Jessica Lynn, was born. Their marriage dissolved in 1989.

During his lifetime Kevin had a variety of jobs. He cut meat at J’s Foods, detailed cars at his dad’s auto sales, worked with his brother at the furniture store, ran a newspaper route in Denver, Colorado, detailed cars and boats, and had other jobs. Kevin’s hobbies included collecting chess sets, antiques, and fixing things.

Kevin truly had a big heart when it came to those around him. He always saw the good in almost everyone. He was quick to help a neighbor in need, a family member or a friend. Kevin became disabled due to a car wreck in 2002, but he continued to find ways to occupy his time and help others. He enjoyed exploring for treasures and sharing his finds with his family and friends. Others have said over and over that he had a true kindness in his heart and his family knew this to be true.

Kevin was preceded in death by: his oldest brother, Curtis Lee Goosey; mother, Mary Ann (Crawford) Wilkins; his maternal grandparents, Archie and Hazel Crawford and paternal grandparents, Ivan and Lola Maye Goosey.

Kevin is survived by: daughter Jessica (Brooks) Parnell and his two grand- daughters, Emmalee Brooke and Elizabeth Lynn Parnell, Las Vegas, NV; daughter Courtney Barker, Columbia, MO; father, Jackie Goosey; brother, Kirby Goosey, and sister, Samantha (Jay) Brush all of Memphis; nephew, Jayson (Katie) Brush, Kansas City, MO; nieces: Jacqui’ Brush, Memphis; Samara Brush, Ankeny, IA; Shai’lyn Brush, Kansas City, MO; one great-niece, Jenesis Fayeth, Memphis; one great-aunt, Bonita Kish, TN; and many cousins and friends.

Memorial services were June 11 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Pastor Brooks Parnell officiating. Rick Addison performed Amazing Grace, The Old Rugged Cross and One Day at a Time. Kirby Goosey, Jay Brush, Jayson Brush, Dusty Monroe and Jimmy Wheeler served as honorary pallbearers. A private inurnment will occur at a later date at Downing Cemetery.

