A Keokuk, IA woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scotland County on Monday, January 8th at 10:00 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nadeen L. Finch, 66, was eastbound on Highway 136, one mile east of Granger, in a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 when she fell asleep and drove off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle ran through a fence and came to rest in a field.

Finch suffered moderate injuries in the crash. She was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland and Clark County Sheriff’s offices, Scotland County and Clark County ambulance services and Gorin Fire & Rescue.