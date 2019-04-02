Kirksville U.S. Cellular store manager Tony Nelson presents the $10,000 check to Kendal Anderson during a special ceremony at her community lending library in Memphis on March 26th.

Local, Young Humanitarian Receives $10,000 to Expand the Reach of her Community Lending Library

Through The Future of Good program, U.S. Cellular has selected 16 young humanitarians under 16 for the inspirational acts of good they do in their communities. Among those individuals is Kendal Anderson of Memphis, Mo., who created a Community Lending Library in Legion Park. U S Cellular associates gathered today at the site of the library to present Kendal with a $10,000 check to further her cause. Mayor William Reckenberg issued a proclamation declaring it “Kendal Anderson Day” in the City of Memphis in honor of her work and national recognition.

Kendal was inspired to start the Community Lending Library to make the gift of reading more accessible within her hometown and she worked with the city on the legislation required to build one in the city park Available to everyone, the library’s rule is to take a book if you need one, and to leave one if you have extras

During the check presentation, Kendal took a moment to thank U.S. Cellular and to announce the $10,000 she received will be used to expand the library by adding new books and locations She will also be exploring the establishment of a Virtual Community Lending Library that would enable students without transportation to libraries to easily access e-books.

Kendal also offered a few words of inspiration saying, “No matter how small your dream is, you can always make a difference.”

U.S. Cellular’s 16 under 16 recipients were selected out of hundreds of nominations from across the country for their efforts to make an important impact on the community around them and connect to the good in all of us with the help of wireless technology. In addition to the financial contribution to each young humanitarian’s cause, 16 Under 16 recipients got the chance to talk to six time Dancing with the Stars champion and World of Dance judge, Derek Hough, about what they’re doing to make a positive impact and get tips on how to continue to build their cause. The mentoring session took place in early March, and enabled Hough to hear from the young humanitarians and share his passion for doing good in his community through service.

“It has been so inspiring to hear the stories of ‘good’ that have poured in from around the country as a part of The Future of Good program – including the incredible efforts we are here in Memphis to celebrate,” commented Tony Nelson, store manager for U S Cellular in Kirksville, during the check presentation. “We’re in the fourth year of this program, and it’s an honor to champion and invest in young people who are doing so much good, and who are setting an example for everyone to get involved in their communities.”

To learn more about The Future of Good 16 under 16 recipients and be inspired by their full stories visit, TheFutureofGood.com.