Kathleen” Kathy” Kelso, 99 of Memphis, Missouri, formerly of Downing, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, Missouri where she had been a resident since June 2013.

The daughter of Raymond Elmer and Dobey Edith (Burton) Kelso, she was born on February 8, 1919 in Davis County, Iowa.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Twila Anderson of Lancaster, Missouri, Larry Aeschliman and wife, Brenda of Lancaster, Missouri, Roger York and wife, Carol Ann of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Wava Williams and husband, Jerry of Knoxville, Iowa, Mike Jackson of Downing, Missouri, Marshall Jackson and wife, Debbie of Mingo, Iowa, Shane Humphries of Texas, Sheila Martin and husband, Fred of Lancaster, Missouri, John Kelso and wife, Cindy of Lancaster, Missouri, Terry Kelso and wife, Marlena of Downing, Missouri, Rick Kelso and wife, Debbie of Downing, Missouri, Randy Kelso of Lancaster, Missouri and Kevin Kelso of Kirksville, Missouri; numerous great-nieces and nephews and other family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Russel Kelso in infancy and Kenneth Kelso; four sisters, Eva York, Thera Fay Jackson, Velma Humphries and Onalee Aeschliman; one niece, Sina Kelso; and two nephews, Dwane Humphries and Gary Humphries.

Kathy enjoyed the farm life, gardening and her flowers as well as raising parakeets and canaries.

Graveside services were held on Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith of Lancaster, Missouri officiating.

Memorials have been established for the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, Missouri.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.