A Kahoka man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Scotland County at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Galen N. McKee, 77, was westbound on Highway 136, three miles east of Downing when the 2012 Ford Taurus he was driving travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

McKee was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the ambulance service.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.