University of Iowa College of Pharmacy student Justin McKee receives his White Coat Ceremony from his father, pharmacist Matt McKee.

IOWA CITY, IA – Justin McKee of Memphis was among the 111 Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students to participate in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy’s annual White Coat Ceremony staged in late August at the UI’s Hancher Auditorium.

The event officially welcomed the Pharm D Class of 2023 into the profession and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. In addition to reciting the Oath of the Pharmacist, the students were “coated” by members of the UI’s College of Pharmacy Genesis Board, a group of young alumni whose mission is to provide opportunities that enhance the student experience and facilitate student success.

UI College of Pharmacy Dean and Professor Donald Letendre emphasized the importance of professionalism and encouraged students to know their ‘why’: Why they chose the profession of pharmacy.

Diane Reist-president-elect of the Iowa Pharmacy Association-gave a warm welcome on behalf of the profession and encouraged students to wear their white coats proudly. “The white coat is a badge of honor. Patients will put their trust in you,” said Reist.

The event marked the end of the course, “Engagement: Professional Skills and Values,” during which students were introduced to the college community and profession, learned about the curriculum, student resources, service and outreach opportunities, and participated in self-development and awareness activities.

The PharmD Class of 2023 is 70 percent female and 30 percent male, with 65 percent coming from Iowa. The class represents ten different states/territories (Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Puerto Rico, and Wisconsin) and nine are international students. 40 percent are underrepresented minorities and 63 percent have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The PharmD Class of 2023 will be among the first UI students to enjoy the College of Pharmacy’s new 210,000-square-foot facility. Scheduled to open in early 2020, the building was designed to foster collaboration and community.

