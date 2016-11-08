Scotland County Hospital staff along with the Memphis Medical Services staff practiced their responses to an active shooter in the building as part of an active-shooter drill on October 28th. Hospital and clinic employees in all departments participated in the active-shooter drill that started about 9 a.m. that morning. They were assisted by Bill Holland, Memphis City Marshal, and Scotland County EMS staff.

Hospital & Clinic staff had recently received classroom instruction to deal with an active-shooter situation, but the recent drill was the first opportunity to put those lessons into practice. During the training, staff were instructed on paging overhead, evacuating, barricading and swarming until law enforcement arrives.

As part of disaster preparedness within the facility, Scotland County Hospital established an Active Shooter Situation Response Policy in August as part of the hospital’s overall disaster & safety program in response to the growing number of active shooter incidents across the country. “What recent events have shown us is that you can never practice enough,” said Randy Tobler, MD, CEO at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics. “And when it comes to keeping employees and patients safe, we believe in practicing and preparing for every possible situation.”